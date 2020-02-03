GrabCar Electric launched in Indonesia

Photo by Afdan Rojabi on Unsplash

JAKARTA, VNA - Southeast Asia’s ride-hailing giant Grab and the Repubic of Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co., launched GrabCar Electric in Indonesia to support the government’ electric vehicles (EVs) development initiative.

The used model is Hyundai IONIQ EV with a capacity of 38 kilowatts battery and can travel 380 kilometers. The two companies aim to operate 500 Evs in Indonesia this year. In the initial stage, the service is provided at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in the outskirts of Jakarta.

Speaking at the launch ceremony at the airport, Indonesian transportation minister Budi Karya Sumadi said, “with the presence of GrabCar Electric, we are one step further to jointly achieve the target of presenting 2 million EV units in Indonesia”.

Meanwhile, President of Grab Indonesia Ridzki Kramadibrata commented, “GrabCar Electric is a tangible form of our commitment to support the EV ecosystem in Indonesia which we have conveyed when we obtained an investment of 2 billion USD from SoftBank last year.”

Last year, Hyundai signed an agreement with the Indonesian government to invest 1.55 billion in building a car production base with an annual capacity of up to 250,000 units and a sales network in Indonesia in hopes of grooming the world’s fourth-most populous country as a gateway to the broader Southeast Asian market. - VNA