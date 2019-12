NNA Asia top stories Friday, March 8

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Friday, March 8.

Japanese trader Marubeni to undertake Manila LRT Line 2’s 4km extension project for $62 million

Japanese parts and molding gear maker Tohno Precision to build plant in Myanmar's Thilawa SEZ

Hyundai Motor mulls reentering Japan to sell EVs, FCVs after withdrawal in 2009: press report

Japanese chip maker Renesas Electronics to halt 6 domestic plants in May and August, dampened by weak demand from China amid lingering trade war with U.S.: Kyodo

Toyota Motor may suspend production in Britain at around 2023 if no-deal Brexit occurs: Kyodo