China death toll from coronavirus overtakes 2003 SARS outbreak

(Medical staff in protective gear are pictured at the entrance of a hospital in Beijing on Jan. 31, 2020.)

BEIJING, Kyodo - The death toll from a new coronavirus in China has reached 360, topping that of the SARS outbreak between 2002 and 2003 on its mainland, health authorities said Monday.

Authorities in the country's Hubei Province, the epicenter of the virus, said confirmed deaths rose 56 from the previous day, while the number of infections exceeded 16,000, up 2,103.

The outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, killed 349 in mainland China and 774 worldwide.

The new virus has infected more people than SARS during its outbreak, in which some 8,000 were stricken globally.

The World Health Organization declared last week that the rapid spread of the virus is a public health emergency of international concern. (Kyodo)