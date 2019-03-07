NNA Asia top stories Thursday, Mar. 7

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Mar 7.

Japanese trader Toyota Tsusho to host Myanmar's 1st car auction on March 16-17 in partnership with local IT startup Rebbiz

Japan's healthcare/beauty product maker Goshu Yakuhin to open Thai unit on March 25 to boost sales of items related to deep-sea water

Singapore-based ride-hailing service firm Grab raises $1.46 billion from SoftBank Vision Fund for expansion in Indonesia

Seiko Epson to close watch and parts plant in Shenzhen due to rising labor cost and tightening environmental regulations, planning to relocate to Thailand and Japan: Kyodo

Hong Kong delivery service startup Lalamove to tap India this year following $300 million fundraising via China's Hillhouse Capital, U.S. Sequoia Capital: press report