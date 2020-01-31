Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Indonesian univ. to develop clean energy technologies

JAKARTA, NNA – Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. (MHPS) and Indonesia’s Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) will be carrying out joint research on next-generation fuel technologies using ammonia and hydrogen for power plants to reduce harmful emissions.

Their clean energy research and development collaboration, which comes under a memorandum of understanding signed on Jan. 30, will also cover the use of big data analysis and artificial intelligence to enhance technologies diagnosing power plant operations in Indonesia.

Starting in February, the two-year joint research will be conducted in Indonesia and Japan.

In a press statement, MHPS President and CEO Ken Kawai said, “Through this joint research, not only will we develop new technologies for clean energy, but also we will improve the performance of existing power plants in Indonesia through big data analysis and artificial intelligence."

The new initiative will see the Japanese company promoting the use of low-carbon energy sources to contribute to stabilizing Indonesia's power supplies and protecting its environment.

Topics deemed feasible as a result of the joint research would be studied more deeply by the Japanese power equipment manufacturer and one of the most prestigious technical colleges in the Southeast Asian country, said the statement.

The partners will also work toward the development of a joint R&D base and possibly the establishment of a joint venture in Indonesia.

Hailing the significance of the collaboration, ITB Rector Prof. Reini Wirahadikusumah, said, “It will become a significant milestone for the implementation of science, technology, and innovations for clean energy development research in Indonesia. It also marks a stronger collaboration by intensive discussion to move toward establishing joint R&D base in Indonesia or ITB”

MHPS has contributed to the electricity supply infrastructure in Indonesia through the supply of power systems and equipment, including the Java-2 PLTGU, a gas-steam powered plant project, undertaken by PT PLN, the state-run power firm.