Japan’s Fujitrans opens office in Myawaddy, Myanmar to beef up cross-border logistics

BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese logistics service firm Fujitrans Corp. has opened an office in Myanmar’s Myawaddy, a town bordering Thailand, in a bid to beef up its cross-border transport services between the two countries.

The company aims to meet growing shipment demand across the border as land transport is faster than sea routes, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Truck service demand has been rising especially since the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, which links Myawaddy with Mae Sot in Thailand, opened along with a customs clearance facility last October. The logistics firm will enhance its services at the stopping point, the statement said.

Fujitrans (Myanmar) Co., its local unit established in Yangon in 2013, has a local employee working at the new office, a spokesman at the headquarters in Nagoya, central Japan, told NNA in a phone interview on Thursday.

The spokesman declined to comment on what types of goods are seeing high demand for its services.