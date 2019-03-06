POSCO ICT and Hyundai Robotics team up for smart factory consortium

SEOUL, AJU - POSCO ICT, an IT and engineering wing of South Korea's top steelmaker, teamed up with Hyundai Robotics, a top industrial robot maker, to form a consortium targeting the rapidly growing smart factory market.

POSCO ICT said in a statement Tuesday that the two companies agreed to form a smart factory consortium. POSCO ICT will produce and develop products, services and applications based on its "PosFrame", a smart factory platform, while Hyundai Robotics will establish and manage robot-based automated manufacturing analysis systems and facilities.

They will jointly provide a 3D simulation-based consulting and analysis service for smart factories so that clients can monitor and analyze factory data and predict and manage problems such as machine breakdowns.