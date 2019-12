NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Mar. 6

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Mar 6.

Japan's Katsuura Hotel Mikazuki gains approval for $100 million hotel resort development in Danang, Vietnam: press report

Chinese logistics firm SF Holding to win 25% stake in Myanmar joint venture between Singapore’s Yoma Strategic and Japan's food trader Kokubu

JR East to open restaurant-cum-souvenir outlet at Changi Airport this spring

Toyota Motor's Indonesian sales unit launches AI-assisted 24/7 response to customer queries via Facebook and Line online messaging services

Nippon Express opens over 50,000-sqm logistics center east of Jakarta, its largest overseas warehouse