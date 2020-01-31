World total of new coronavirus infections exceeds SARS

BEIJING, Kyodo - The number of confirmed cases of a new pneumonia-causing coronavirus raging in China has topped 8,100 across the globe, exceeding the level of SARS virus infections during its 2002-2003 spread, Chinese media reported Thursday.

In China, the Tibet Autonomous Region has confirmed its first patient with the new coronavirus, health authorities said, meaning the illness has spread to all of the country's 31 provincial-level regions.

The death toll in China from the new virus has increased to over 170, including nearly 130 in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, while at least 8,140 cases have been identified. The virus has infected around 80 people in about 15 other nations.

The SARS pandemic sickened 8,098 people and killed 774 globally. Its fatality rate of around 10 percent was higher than that of the new coronavirus, which has resulted in death for roughly 2 percent of infected patients so far.

Against the backdrop of the continuing rise in confirmed cases, the Chinese Football Association said Thursday it will postpone the Feb. 22 start of the domestic league's season to protect the health of fans, players and coaches.

The coronavirus, known to be transmitted between humans, has already spread to other Asian nations such as Japan and South Korea, as well as North America, Europe, Australia and the Middle East. (Kyodo)