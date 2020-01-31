First Vietnamese citizens test positive for coronavirus

Hanoi citizens fear of the new coronavirus on Jan. 29, 2020. (NNA)

HANOI, VNA - Three Vietnamese citizens returning from China's Wuhan city tested positive for coronavirus (nCoV) as of January 30 afternoon, bringing the total number of nCoV cases detected in the country to five, reported the Ministry of Health.

One of them has been quarantined at central Thanh Hoa province’s hospital, while the other two are undergoing treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi.

All three have reportedly gone to China's Wuhan – the epicentre of the sweeping pneumonia virus outbreak.

Along with a Chinese father and son from Wuhan admitted to Ho Chi Minh City’s Cho Ray Hospital, Vietnam has recorded five cases of coronavirus infection so far.

The pair have been identified as Li Ding, 66, and 28-year-old Li Zichao. They were admitted to the Cho Ray Hospital on January 22 suffering from pneumonia and later tested positive for coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health said both patients were recovering. Li Zichao on January 28 was given the all-clear.

The country is quarantining a total of 32 suspected infected cases, awaiting final test results, while 65 cases have their results returned negative. Forty-three people are being quarantined despite having normal health as they have had contacts with suspected nCoV-infected patients. - VNA