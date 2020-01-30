NTT to test traffic monitoring system for Malaysia smart city

Photo by Deva Darshan on Unsplash

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese telecommunications giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. will test a traffic monitoring system for a smart city in Malaysia, its first such project in the Asian region.

The project will run from February to March in Cyberjaya, an information technology hub located around 40 kilometers south of the capital city of Kuala Lumpur, according to an NTT statement released on Wednesday.

NTT will place eight cameras at busy intersections and monitor traffic to help smooth vehicle flows as well as identify vehicle types to detect stolen models.

It will also examine the feasibilities and challenges involved in implementing in such areas as handling of traffic accidents, customer flow management, digital signage at intersections and search for stolen vehicles, an NTT spokeswoman told NNA on Wednesday.

"Around 40 inquiries have been made from Asian municipalities and companies," she said, adding the company is considering offering its service to other Southeast Asian countries based on the results of the Malaysian project.

The project, part of the Japanese government's research on a smart city model in Malaysia, will be conducted in cooperation with local information technology firms, Cyberview Sdn. Bhd. and Allo Technology Sdn. Bhd.

NTT introduced a similar system in Las Vegas, Nevada, from February 2019 after testing it in the U.S. city in 2018. It will apply technologies used in the U.S. project to the Malaysian smart city research. (NNA/Kyodo)