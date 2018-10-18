Singapore watchdog seeks public view on Japan Pulp & Paper/Spicers merger plan

SINGAPORE, NNA - The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore said Wednesday that it is seeking public opinion on the proposed acquisition by Japan Pulp & Paper Co. of all issued shares in Spicers Paper (Singapore) Pte from Spicers Holdings (Asia) Pte.

The watchdog is accepting public feedback until Oct. 30. It said in a statement that Japan Pulp & Paper and Spicers Singapore “overlap specifically in the supply of coated paper, uncoated wood-free paper, copy paper and synthetic paper” in the paper and communications printing market.

“As for the paperboard market, the parties only overlap in respect of coated board,” it said.

Japan Pulp & Paper announced last month that it planned to purchase all shares in the Singapore and Malaysian operations of Spicers by November.