Japan firm, Chinese investor tie up to promote medical tours to Japan

HONG KONG, NNA - Japanese digital contents service provider Media Kobo Inc. will promote medical tours to Japan for health-conscious Chinese by establishing a joint venture in Hong Kong with a Chinese investor.

The Tokyo-based company says it agreed last week with Bao Sheng Jie, chairman of Shanghai China Card, an official identification card issuer accredited by the Chinese authorities, to set up the venture in late November.

The planned venture funded with HK$5.7 million ($727,000) capital will be owned 60 percent by Media Kobo and 40 percent by Bao, according to a press statement.

The joint venture plans to fully launch the service in the spring of 2019 after trials, a Media Kobo official said.

Media Kobo has expanded sales through an online fortune-telling service and extended its business to virtual reality game apps and cross-border e-commerce among other fields.

The Japanese company says Bao has helped it build relationships with Chinese clients including potential customers at the initial stage of this project. Chinese visitors are the largest group by nationality among inbound travelers in Japan.

The company has explored business opportunities in China via Media Kobo (Shanghai) Internet Technology Co., its Chinese subsidiary established in September last year.

It has decided to enter medical tourism as "demand for health-care products and medical services are growing among locals," the official said in a recent email interview with NNA.

The Hong Kong joint venture, which has yet to be named, will also undertake cross-border e-commerce business, according to the statement. (NNA/Kyodo)