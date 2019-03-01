Lawson to open convenience stores at Bangkok Skytrain stations

A Lawson 108 shop at Bangkok’s Thong Lo station, the convenience store chain’s first on the BTS Skytrain network. It plans to open outlets at all 30 Skytrain stations.

BANGKOK, NNA – Lawson, Inc., Japan’s third largest convenience store chain, is expanding its presence in Thailand, opening outlets at mass transit locations around Bangkok.

VGI Global Media PLC. said in a statement Tuesday that it and Saha Lawson Co. and Saha Pathana Inter-Holding PLC. entered a partnership to operate Lawson stores at all 30 stations on the BTS Skytrain network, the capital’s elevated rapid transit system, as well as airports and other “potential strategic locations.”

VGI is an advertising unit of Bangkok Mass Transit System, which is a subsidiary of BTS Group Holdings.

The partnership forms an important part of Saha Lawson's growth strategy, as the Thai-Japanese joint venture is seeking to open over 200 “Lawson 108” convenience stores by 2020. Saha Lawson had 101 stores at the end of February 2018.

