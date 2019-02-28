NNA Asia top stories Thursday, Feb. 28

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Feb 28.

Myanmar lawmakers approve revisions to consumer protection law; new rule requiring labelling of goods in Myanmar language to take effect a year after law is enacted in April: press report

Low cost carrier VietJet signs deal to buy additional 100 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes valued at over $12.7 billion, following tentative agreement last July to double its 737 MAX fleet

Japanese maker EM Devices investing over 1 billion yen ($9 million) to increase automotive power relay production in Philippines

Japanese convenience store chain Lawson in Thai partnership to open stores at Bangkok Sky Train stations and airports

Cambodian investment regulator approves Thai commercial firm BJC’s $6.8 million plan to build large-scale supermarkets; first one at Poipet City along Thai border