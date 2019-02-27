NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Feb. 27

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Feb 27.

Vietnamese vice premier asks Hyundai Motor to transfer technology and boost localization rate to at least 40%: press report

Accounting giant Deloitte forecasts India’s used smartphone market to reach $4 billion by 2020: press report

Japanese machinery maker Sodick opens its 1st overseas technology center in Singapore to showcase products and provide consulting

Singtel, China Mobile team up to accelerate corporate use of IoT in Asia-Pacific region

Royal Brunei Airlines to launch 3 weekly direct flights to Narita on March 15