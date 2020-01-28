Indonesia’s motorcycle sales recover to 2015 level

JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesia’s motorcycle sales in 2019 increased 1.6 percent from the previous year for a second consecutive year of growth, recovering to 2015 levels, according to industry data.

Five motorcycle makers belonging to the Indonesian Motorcycles Industry Association sold a total of 6,487,460 units last year, supported by double-digit growth in January and February 2019.

Honda Motor Co., the world’s biggest motorcycle manufacturer, sold 4,910,688 units last year, up 3 percent, to command a 76-percent market share – a 1-percentage point increase – according to an NNA survey. Sales of Suzuki Motor Corp. slid by 20 percent to 71,861 units.

Yamaha Motor Co. and Kawasaki Motors Corp. did not respond to NNA. Yamaha, the second largest maker in Southeast Asia’s largest motorcycle market, sold over 1.45 million units in 2018, the association’s data show.

Indonesia’s motorcycle exports in 2019 showed a healthy growth of 29 percent to 810,433 units for six straight years of increase. The export total was equivalent to 12 percent of the domestic sales, a more than 10 percent ratio for the first time in 19 years.

Honda’s exports surged 66 percent to 301,935 units, representing 37 percent of total shipments.

In 2020, Indonesia’s industry ministry set an export target of 900,000 units equaling an approximately 11-percent increase.

In December alone, domestic motorcycle sales dropped 7 percent from a year earlier to 422,146 units for the third consecutive month of year-on-year decrease from October.

Exports of last month grew 14 percent from a year ago to 60,250 units.