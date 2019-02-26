Malaysia new auto sales rebound in January on SUV demand

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - New automobile sales in Malaysia rose 8.7 percent in January from a year earlier to 48,450 units, the first rise in three months. Demand was strongest for sport utility vehicles by leading domestic automakers Perodua and Proton.

The Malaysian Automotive Association released its latest sales and production data Thursday.

Key points:

―― New vehicle sales in January were up 8.7 percent to 48,450 units from 44,560 units the same month last year, following an 11.9 percent drop in December, a 1.8 percent drop in November and a 0.5 percent rise in October.

―― January sales of passenger cars jumped 10.8 percent to 44,264 units, while those of commercial vehicles tumbled 8.9 percent to 4,186 units.

―― Malaysia’s largest automaker, Perodua, held a 45.4 percent share of the domestic vehicle market in January, up 2.9 percentage points from last year. Proton’s share was 15.5 percent, up 3.4 percentage points from January 2018.

―― Perodua sold more than 1,000 Aruz SUVs in January, less than a month after the model was launched, while Proton sold 2,777 X70 SUVs, accounting for nearly 40 percent of its sales for the month.

―― Honda held the second largest market share at 17.0 percent in January, down 2.2 percentage points from 2018.

Takeaway:

―― MAA forecasts new vehicle sales for all of 2019 will be flat at 600,000 units.

―― MAA expects new vehicle sales in February to be lower than in January as there are fewer business days during the month of the Lunar New Year.