Marti Suzuki India begins exporting S-Presso compact car to emerging markets

(Photo courtesy of Maruti Suzuki India)

NEW DELHI, NNA – Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., India’s largest passenger vehicle maker, said Friday it has begun exporting its S-Presso compact car to emerging countries.

The subsidiary of Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp. has shipped the first batch of the popular model in the South Asian country from Mundra Port in the western state of Gujarat, eyeing demand mainly in parts of Asia, Latin America and Africa.

Maruti Suzuki India has sold over 35,000 units of the S-Presso since its launch in September last year. It ranked among the top 10 best-selling cars within a month of its release, it said in a statement on Friday.

The model is priced from 369,000 rupees ($5,170) and compliant with India’s Bharat Stage VI, the most advanced emissions standard for automobiles equivalent to the European Union’s Euro-VI norms, according to the company.

The Indian government will introduce Bharat Stage VI in April. In the world’s fifth-largest automobile market, reasonable compact cars are popular among drivers.

“S-Presso is widely appreciated by customers in India and we are confident of its acceptance in international markets,” Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, said in the statement.