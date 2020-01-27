China extends holiday by 3 days in bid to battle virus

BEIJING, Kyodo - China said Monday it has extended the ongoing Lunar New Year holiday by three days until next Sunday in a bid to contain a new coronavirus that has stricken thousands in the country and spread overseas.

The announcement, reported by state broadcaster CCTV, comes as the death toll in China from the pneumonia-causing virus, which originated in Wuhan, Hubei Province, has risen to 80.

China now has more than 2,700 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the virus, with more than 460 patients in a critical condition, according to the government.

Starting Monday, China banned all outgoing group travel abroad in a bid to stop the virus spreading globally. (Kyodo)