Japan to dispatch chartered plane to Wuhan possibly Tues.

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan will dispatch a chartered plane to the central Chinese city of Wuhan possibly on Tuesday to help bring back citizens who wish to return home amid a deadly outbreak of a new coronavirus, a government source said Monday.

As of Friday, there were about 710 Japanese citizens in Wuhan, where the new virus was first identified, according to the Japanese government.

The government began conducting a survey over the weekend on how many Japanese wish to return and has so far been able to contact about 430 of them, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters on Sunday.

The Chinese city of 11 million is currently in virtual lockdown as authorities seek to stop the spread of the virus. (Kyodo)