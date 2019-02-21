Nippon Express to open multi-purpose warehouse near Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH, NNA – Japan’s largest logistics firm Nippon Express Co. will open a multi-purpose warehouse near the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh in December to meet diversifying customer needs, people familiar with the matter told NNA.

The company plans to invest about 1 billion yen ($9 million) to build a 4,700 square meter warehouse equipped with a dry port in the Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone, the sources said.

This will allow Nippon Express to provide storage and transport services at frozen, chilled and room temperatures, as well as customs clearance, goods inspection, packaging and sorting for store delivery, they said.

The new warehouse will serve as a trans-shipment base for trucks in cross-border shipments, the source said.

Nippon Express has been renting a 2,400 square meter warehouse in the special economic zone that only allows for room temperature storage services. The company will retain the facility, according to the sources.

The SEZ is located along National Road 4, the key transport route for users of Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, Cambodia’s only deep-water sea port on the Gulf of Thailand. It also has good access to the main road routes to Thailand and Vietnam.