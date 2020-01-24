Japan realtor Yamaman to open 1st overseas hotel in Yangon in Feb.

YANGON, NNA - Japanese realtor Yamaman Co. will open a Japanese-style hotel in Myanmar's commercial capital of Yangon on Feb. 17, marking its first foray overseas.

An opening ceremony was held on Thursday for Wishton Hotel Yangon, operated by Yamaman's Myanmar arm, Hotel Yamaman Co., in the Yankin Township, located between downtown Yangon and Yangon International Airport.

A total of 91 rooms in the hotel ranging from $70 to $80 will each be equipped with a bathtub, while half of them will have a kitchen and a washing machine, suitable for long-stay business travelers.

With Japanese-speaking staff, the hotel will also offer a Japanese breakfast buffet.

"We think we have to launch at least five to six hotels," Yamaman head Tetsuo Shimada told NNA on Wednesday, but added that there are no specific plans in place yet.

The Tokyo-based company also intends to launch a business for training nursing-care workers, with a view to employing them at the company's welfare facilities in Japan that are suffering from labor shortages. (NNA/Kyodo)