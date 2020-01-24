Japan’s Belluna launching doctors, nurses staffing service via takeover of Singapore firm

SINGAPORE, NNA – Japan’s leading catalog mail-order service firm Belluna Co. has taken over a Singapore medical professional staffing service agency to enter the field in foreign markets.

The move is the first time that Belluna has put a foreign firm under the group except in the real estate sector. The Tokyo-listed company runs the same service at home through wholly-owned Nurse Stage Co., a Belluna spokeswoman Maaya Nakamura told NNA in an email on Thursday.

The mail-order service firm acquired a 100 percent stake in Jobstudio Pte. Ltd. The spokeswoman declined to comment on the transaction value.

The acquired firm, founded in 2010, dispatches doctors, nurses and other workers to medical institutions in the city-state, according to Belluna’s statement on Wednesday

The Belluna group also has provided nursing staffing services in Japan since 2018, according to the company. Through the buyout, Belluna is eyeing running a staffing service in Asia to send workers to Japan, the spokeswoman said.

The Japanese firm also sells items for nursing like white coats and shoes through Nurse Stage and boasts the largest sales in such products via mail order in Japan in the business year to March 2019, according to the statement, citing data of Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd., a major credit research firm.

The Tokyo-listed firm intends to sell those goods to hospitals in Asia outside Japan, she said.