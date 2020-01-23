Mitsubishi’s Xpander beats Toyota’s Avanza in Indonesian vehicle production

(File Photo) Mitsubishi Motors’ Xpander being assembled at a plant in Bekasi Regency, West Java Province in October 2017. (NNA)

JAKARTA, NNA - Mitsubishi Motors Corp.’s Xpander multi-purpose vehicle topped its category for Indonesian vehicle production in 2019, drawing overseas demand and beating Toyota Motor Corp.’s Avanza MPV, the Indonesian auto industry has reported.

Last year’s total vehicle production in Indonesia dropped 4.2 percent to 1,286,848 units, according to the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries, or GAIKINDO, a group of automakers in the country.

Xpander output of last year increased 18 percent from the previous year to 126,913 units, about half being exported to 14 countries including other Southeast Asian nations. Osamu Masuko, Mitsubishi Motors’ chairman, said in July 2019 that the Japanese automaker plans to increase export destinations to more than 20 countries.

On the other hand, the production of Toyota Motor’s Avanza, which ranked the first among all models in 2018, dropped 2 percent to 115,314 units, while that of its Rush SUV surged 29 percent to 112,312 units. Of them, about 50,000 units were shipped to overseas markets.

In total Indonesian production of last year, Toyota Motor remained a top with 516,594 units, down 2.8 percent, followed by Mitsubishi Motors, which produced 193,954 units, an 18.2-percent jump. Toyota Motor’s production accounted for about 40 percent of Indonesia’s overall output.

While most brands lost ground in production, PT Sokonindo Automobile, or Dongfeng Sokon, the local unit of China’s Dong Feng Motor Co., doubled its output. SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Co., the local arm under China's SAIC Motor Corp., achieved 55 percent growth.