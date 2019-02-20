NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Feb. 20

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Feb 20.

Mitsui Oil Exploration acquires Indonesia's onshore South Sakakemang block in joint bid with Spain's Repsol

South Korea, Indonesia resume CEPA free trade talks after 5-year break; Seoul targeting ASEAN growth area

Philippine Jan new vehicle sales fall 15% for 12th straight y/y drop as drag from last year's inflation spike and tax hike continues to hurt consumption

Kawasaki Heavy Industries to boost Indian production of hydraulic equipment for construction machines at new plant in Bengaluru, starting in April

Japanese confectionary maker Yokumoku to market egg-free cookies for vegetarians in India this year