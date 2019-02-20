Renault's electric vehicles to use self-driving technology developed in S. Korea

SEOUL, AJU - France and South Korea will consider applying co-developed self-driving technology based on entry-level sensors to the mass production of Renault S.A.'s electric vehicles, according to the South's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The ministry said in a statement Tuesday that the proposed use of autonomous driving technology for Renault cars came at talks in Seoul between French and South Korean officials. The meeting was attended by French Secretary of State for Digital Affairs Mounir Mahjoubi and South Korea's vice trade minister Cheong Seung-il.

South Korea and France agreed in 2016 to co-develop autonomous technologies including traffic jam assist (TJA), an autonomous driving technology used when a self-driving car moves through a road full of traffic in slow speed. The project involved Renault, French auto parts maker Valeo, Hanyang Unversity, LG Electronics and the Korea Automotive Technology Institute (Katech).

In November 2018, Renault opened its first test drive center in Asia in the southeastern city of Daegu. It would be used to check the reliability of new global models and develop technologies related to autonomous driving, electric cars and driver assistance systems.

The center in Daegu simulates diverse types of roads and traffic laws. Renault Samsung, the South Korean unit of the French auto group, can independently test new vehicles without going to a research center in France. It would play a crucial role in the trilateral alliance involving Renault, Nissan and its South Korean unit.