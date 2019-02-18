Asia Economy
NNA Asia top stories Monday, Feb. 18
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Feb 18.
Honda provides Linian VE-1 SUV electric vehicle for car-sharing service in China
Approved 2018 foreign direct investment in Thailand up 10.7% y/y at 255.6 billion baht ($8.2 billion); FDI from Japan largest with 37% share, followed by Singapore and China
Toshiba completes withdrawal from TV business by divesting Indonesian sales unit
Personal remittances from overseas Filipinos rise 3% y/y to a record $32.2 billion in 2018, accounting for nearly 10% of Philippine GDP
Japan's Kaiho Industry to set up vehicle recycling unit with India's Abhishek in March and begin operating recycling factory this year
