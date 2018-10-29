Plane carrying 188 people crashes after take-off from Jakarta

JAKARTA, Oct. 29 Kyodo - An Indonesian aircraft carrying 188 crew and passengers crashed into the sea on Monday morning after it lost contact shortly following take-off from Jakarta, Indonesian authorities said.

Lion Air Flight 610, a Boeing 737 bound for Pangkal Pinang on the Indonesian island of Bangka, just off Sumatra Island, was carrying 178 adult passengers and three children as well as seven crew, according to the Transportation Ministry.

The plane took off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at 6:20 a.m. but contact with the aircraft was lost at 6:33 a.m., local media said.

The Jakarta Post said the crew of a tugboat reported seeing debris believed to be from the ill-fated aircraft.

Lion Air is a Jakarta-based budget carrier founded in 1999. It started service the following year. It serves destinations both at home and abroad.(Kyodo)