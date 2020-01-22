S. Korean and Canadian research bodies team up to develop AI technologies

Photo by Morgan Petroski on Unsplash

SEOUL, AJU - To strengthen its global competitiveness and acquire core technologies, a South Korean research institute has forged a partnership with Mila, a prominent Canadian artificial intelligence center that carries out joint research projects with global organizations and companies such as Britain's Oxford University, Google and Microsoft.

The Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI), a state-funded technology development body, said in a statement on Wednesday that the institute would work with Mila to co-research and develop AI technologies.

Through the partnership, the two research centers will share personnel and jointly participate in international research projects in the North American region. Mila was founded by Yoshua Bengio, the father of AI deep learning technology, and other leading researchers in the field of AI.