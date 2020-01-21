Yusen Logistics acquires aerospace quality management systems certification in Singapore

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan’s Yusen Logistics Co. said Monday that its Singaporean subsidiary had acquired quality management systems standard for aerospace-related businesses, following the acquisition of a similar certification in the United .States. last April.

Yusen Logistics (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. received “AS9120” for air and sea freight forwarding, logistics, and distribution services for the aerospace and defense industry. That certification requires aerospace-related quality management systems in addition to requirements for the international standard, ISO9001.

Securing the “AS9120” certification in Singapore reflects the fact that the country a hub for maintenance and repairs of airplanes. “We want to enhance our logistics services for components of airplanes,” a spokeswoman in Tokyo told NNA on Monday.

In April 2019, Yusen Logistics’ Seattle branch acquired a similar certificate. The company intends to secure this standard in other countries or regions.

The certification, which was authorized in Dec. 18, 2019, is valid until Dec. 17, 2022.