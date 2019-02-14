NNA Asia top stories Thursday, Feb. 14

Asia Economy
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Feb 14.
Nissan and Renault set up joint R&D center in Shanghai to develop low-emission and connected vehicles
Taiwan's Wistron to invest 50 billion rupees ($705 million) over 5 years to expand Indian output, making iPhone: press reports
CBRE forecasts flat real-estate prices in oversupplied Bangkok inner-city areas in 2019: press report
Japan's Sapporo Breweries posts 1st profit in Vietnam since start of local production in 2011: Kyodo
Japanese retailer H2O forms Taiwan unit with supermarket chain PX Mart to enhance bakery business
