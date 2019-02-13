Asia Economy
NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Feb. 13
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Feb 13.
Cash-strapped LCD maker Japan Display seeking investment by China's Silk Road Fund and Taiwan maker TPK: Kyodo
Japanese firms Recomm and Eighthtool to form joint Taiwan unit to sell energy-saving LED lighting
Hankyu Hanshin Properties to develop 4 more condo buildings with local firm in Thailand, taking total to 9,000 units in 11 projects
Philippines' 2018 trade deficit soars 51% y/y to record $41.4 billion on weak electronic parts demand from China
Malaysian PM to chair new economic council aimed at formulating policies for achieving sustainable growth, reducing poverty
