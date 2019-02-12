NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Feb. 12

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Feb 12.

South Korean auto firm LVMC Holdings begins producing Hyundai vehicles in Myanmar amid tighter import regulation

China 2018 used car sales up 11.5% at 13.8 million while new vehicle sales post 1st drop in 28 years

S. Korean conglomerate SK to invest $500 million in fast-growing Southeast Asia markets amid uncertainty over U.S.-China trade row

Taiwanese lenders expect central bank to leave key interest rates unchanged in 2019: press report

Vodafone Idea to invest 200 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) in India by March 2020: PTI