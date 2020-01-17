Sompo Indonesia to launch malaria insurance as part of disease eradication effort

JAKARTA, NNA – Major Japanese non-life insurer Sompo Holdings Inc. plans to launch an affordably priced malaria insurance to serve people in the disease-prone areas in Indonesia in September.

Malaria insurance premiums will range from 75,000 rupiah ($5.5) to 300,000 rupiah per year, with a daily insurance payment limit of 250,000 rupiah to 1 million rupiah with a maximum of 10 days total hospitalization, Tatsuya Kuroki, vice president director of PT Sompo Indonesia, told NNA via e-mail on Wednesday.

The insurer considers these premiums affordable for Indonesians because they’re paid just once a year.

Sompo’s insurance scheme is part of the M2030 malaria eradication program headquartered in Singapore. Sompo Holdings along with fellow Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Inc. and Sumitomo Chemical Co. said last month they would join the effort at wiping out the disease within 10 years.

M2030 was formed under the Declaration on the Elimination of Malaria as announced at the East Asia Summit 2014. Corporate partners use the program’s brand to promote services and in turn give money to fight the disease.

"Malaria insurance can be used as a ‘gift’ to others,” Kuroki said, adding that there’s no sales target. “The name of the insured person listed is the name of the person being (awarded a policy) or the name that the insurance buyer wants to protect them from Malaria.”

About 25 percent of the total malaria insurance premiums will go to non-governmental organizations in Indonesia to support M2030, Sompo Holdings spokesman Hiroyuki Aso said.

Donations from M2030's partner companies will be distributed by PERDHAKI, an Indonesian association of nonprofit health services units to communities in eastern Indonesia where malaria is especially prevalent.

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) 2019 report, the number of people infected with malaria worldwide in 2018 reached about 228 million cases – up 9 million over the previous year – and killed some 405,000 people.

Of the total, 93 percent were in Africa, followed by Southeast Asia with 3.4 percent cases. The WHO says 34 people died in Indonesia in 2018.

Sompo’s insurance policies in Indonesia will cover other mosquito-borne diseases, such as elephantiasis, measles, and typhoid, Kuroki added.