Japan’s TableCheck opens Jakarta office for dining booking system sales

JAKARTA, NNA – Japan’s restaurant booking management system provider TableCheck Inc. has opened a sales office in Jakarta to meet growing demand from international hotel chains and fine restaurants.

The company said Tuesday it promotes its cloud computing-based TableSolution mainly in Jakarta and Bali Island, aiming to receive orders from 50 dining outlets in the first year, including those housed in luxury hotels.

The system, which encompasses online booking functions for consumers and management task for diners to improve efficiency in opeartion, has been installed at 105 outlets overseas compared to around 3,000 at home.

As part of its efforts to expand overseas orders, TableCheck set up the Indonesian office, its third overseas after those in South Korea and Singapore.

Some of its clients such as InterContinentall Hotels Group sounded the Japanese company to provide the system in the Southeast Asian country, a spokeswoman told NNA in a phone interview.

TableCheck has targeted to achieve system instalment at 450 restaurants in foreign markets in 2022, it said in a statement.

Indonesia attracted over 14 million foreign visitors in 2017, up 22 percent on year, with Jakarta and Bali accounting for 20 percent and 40 percent, respectively, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

