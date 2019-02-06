NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Feb. 5

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Feb. 6.

Japan's Hoya to set up 30 billion yen ($273 million) factory in Laos to produce 3.5-inch HDD glass substrates for data centers

Japan's Saibugas in Thailand to diversify into housing development with Enrich Estate and SRCS International

Japanese restaurant booking management system provider TableCheck in Jakarta to meet growing demand

Mitsubishi Corp. to cut stake in Philippines' Laguna Technopark to 5% from 20%, selling shares to Ayala Land for 800 million pesos ($15.3 million)

Suzuki Motor plans to sell entry level hybrid models in India to cope with slowing sales