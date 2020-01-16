Mitsubishi Motors to launch showroom in the Philippines to supply solar power to EVs

The Japanse model of the plug-in hybrid of Outlander was shown to the media in the Philippines on Jan. 13 (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Motors)

MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. will launch a showroom in the Philippines by the end of the year to supply solar-powered electricity to electric vehicles and also to get electricity from such vehicles, a step toward the debut of its plug-in hybrid sports-utility vehicle Outlander.

Mitsubishi Motors’ local unit Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday with its five local dealers. The Japanese automaker and the dealers will discuss the details, such as the amount of investment and size of the showroom.

Mitsubishi Motors expects the planned showroom to support the debut of the Outlander SUV in the Southeast Asian country. The automaker plans to showcase the model at an auto show in Manila in April, where it will announce a time frame for putting the SUV on the local market and a sales target, spokesman Tetsuji Inoue in Tokyo told NNA on Thursday.

The showroom will also be used as a base for “vehicle-to-home” service to supply electricity in the event of a natural disaster.

“Similar to Japan, the Philippines is a country that has many natural disasters,” Osamu Masuko, Mitsubishi Motors’ chairman, told the dealer conference in the Philippines on Monday. He said he believes the projected showroom will contribute to enhancing social resilience and local economic development.

In Japan, Mitsubishi Motors has 79 outlets of a similar type as of the end of 2019, since opening the first in 2016.