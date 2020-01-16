Japan’s second largest advertising firm expands in Vietnam

Hakuhodo Digital Vietnam CEO Emmanuel James Mangahas. (Photo courtesy of Hakuhodo)

HANOI, VNA - Japan’s second largest advertising company Hakuhodo Digital is expanding its presence in Vietnam with the launch of a full-service digital marketing agency, Hakuhodo Digital Vietnam, headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City.

The agency, which officially commenced operation this month, provides a full complement of digital marketing services in one stop, from digital strategy planning and creative development to media planning, buying and content services.

“Hakuhodo Digital Vietnam aims to provide actionable and business-effective digital business solutions for clients leveraging deep insight into “sei-katsu-sha” (the consumer),” said its CEO Emmanuel James Mangahas.

“With the advent of the completely digitalized society in Vietnam, we look forward to providing superior value as a member of the Hakuhodo Group," he said.

Vietnam continues to enjoy robust economic growth, with a GDP growth rate of 7 percent in the first three quarters of 2019, leading to the rapid adoption of digital services, the agency noted in a press release.

Mobile social media user numbers have also grown by around 16 percent from last year, an astonishing rate compared to those of industrialized countries.

"All this has seen unprecedented need for information dissemination and product promotion measures leveraging digital media," it stated.

Hakuhodo has provided marketing solutions to global and local clients in Vietnam through two core companies since 2002. In 2018, it further strengthened its business base in the country by subsidiarizing a group of major local independent agencies.

With the launch of Hakuhodo Digital Vietnam, the group said it is further bolstering this foundation to enhance its problem-solving capabilities in the ASEAN region. - VNA