Japan’s largest gas producer opens first plant in Myanmar

By Yadana Htun

YANGON, NNA – Japan’s largest industrial gas producer, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., on Thursday opened its first gas manufacturing plant in Myanmar.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Myanmar (TNSM), set up in 2016, constructed Myanmar’s first-ever liquid oxygen and liquid nitrogen manufacturing plant in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone located on the outskirts of the commercial capital Yangon.

Yoshihiro Wakino, president of TNSM, told NNA that the company will expand its business in Myanmar as it expects high economic growth in the country.

“We believe that the industrial gas market in Myanmar will definitely expand,” he said.

The plant has production capacity of 1,000 tons of nitrogen and oxygen per month.

Wakino said TNSM wants to expand the plant based on customer demand and plans to produce argon gas “in the near future.”

The construction of the plant on a 26,662-square-meter lot began in January 2017 and was completed in June 2018.

Established in 1918, Taiyo Nippon Sanso is among the top five industrial gas suppliers in the world. It has more than 20 plants in Southeast Asia.