Japan's Yazaki offers truck transport matching service in Thailand

BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese firms Yazaki Energy Systems Inc. and Tr@box Inc. have launched an online truck transport matching service in Thailand with local company DTC Enterprise Co.

The new service combines Tr@box's proprietary service matching shippers and transportation companies with Yazaki's vehicle network system and DTC's telematics.

The partners aim to win 3,000 paid users in the first year of operation and 13,000 the following year.

The matching service mimics the one already offered in Japan by Tr@box and allows shippers to register preferred freight rates, the volume of cargo and destinations to find transportation firms.

The partners plan to engage artificial intelligence and deep learning to further improve the matching service in Thailand.

The three companies are setting up a local joint venture to handle the online matching service in Thailand. The venture has paid-in capital of five million baht ($151,400), and DTC holds a 59 percent stake.