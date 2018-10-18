Japan’s Toridoll opens 1st overseas food industry school in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, NNA – Japanese restaurant firm Toridoll Holdings Corp. on Thursday opened a school for food industry management in Cambodia’s capital city, its first overseas as it strives to expand globally.

Best known for its udon wheat-noodle chain Marugame Seimen, Toridoll has set up its Marugame Business School at the Cambodia-Japan Cooperation Center.

Mainly Japanese instructors will teach 20 students theories of cost control and staff management for a three-month period. The students will also visit popular restaurants in Cambodia and assess why they are successful.

Monthly tuition is $100 for classes three days a week. The school will offer a six-month course in April next year.

Toridoll has 800 Marugame noodle shops in Japan and 200 overseas. It opened its first shop in Cambodia in 2015 and the second one this year. Toridoll’s 55-member staff in Cambodia has also helped open a shop in the Philippines.

Toridoll is planning global expansion of its restaurant brands to 6,000 shops by March 2026 from around 1,500 now. It hopes to boost its group sales to 500 billion yen ($4.4 billion) from less than100 billion yen currently.

The company began as a chicken-skewer restaurant in western Japan in 1985 and has branched out into operating noodle, grilled meat and coffee shop chains.