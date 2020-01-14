Japan’s Daihatsu Motor increasingly hiring Vietnamese auto technicians

The students at the university learning about the engine and transmission presented by Daihatsu Motor in Hanoi on Jan.10, 2020.

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Daihatsu Motor Co. is increasingly hiring Vietnamese automotive technicians at home where the automaker is facing a lack of such experts despite steady domestic vehicle sales.

Daihatsu, Japan’s number one seller of mini vehicles with an engine displacement of no larger than 660 cc, plans to hire an additional 1,500 auto technicians through a staffing agency and an educational institution in Vietnam.

Work-Staff Co., a Japanese staffing service provider, has already hired and dispatched a total of 300 Vietnamese workers to Japan, including those to Daihatsu Motor.

The temp agency is now preparing to send more Vietnamese staffers to Daihatsu Motor, following its first dispatch in 2017. Twenty technicians from the Southeast Asian countries are currently working at sales outlets of Daihatsu.

Work-Staff supports the Japanese automotive industry by sending Vietnamese workers there as Japanese people tend to avoid jobs considered “dirty,” such as automotive repair, Tsuyoshi Yamabe, general director of Work Staff Vietnam Co., its Vietnamese unit, told NNA.

Japanese automotive demand remains steady. The number of automobiles owned in the country edged up 0.3 percent from a year earlier to 78.14 million at the end of March 2019 for the ninth consecutive year with an increase, according to Japan’s Automobile Inspection & Registration Information Association.

Vietnam’s Thuyloi University in Hanoi launched a Japanese language program at its mechanical engineering department in 2018 for job placement. Seventy-eight students took the course in that year, followed by 100 the following year. About half of them majored in automotive engineering and 120 students are expected to take the language program every year.

Last Friday, Daihatsu Motor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp., presented a cutaway of an automobile engine and transmission to the mechanical engineering department of the university for an engineering program. Six hundred and fifty students enter the department every year, 250 of whom take the automotive engineering course.

Of a total of 434,000 foreign workers at Japanese manufacturers at the end of October 2018, Vietnamese workers accounted for 115,000 -- more than any other foreign nationals, according to Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.