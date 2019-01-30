Asia Economy
NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 30
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 30.
China plans to stimulate consumption by giving subsidies for buying cars and home appliances
NNA survey: Japanese firms in India to offer average base-wage hike of 9.5% this year, down from 9.9% in 2018
Japanese trading house Sojitz to participate in Indian venture fund Continuum I to invest in AI and IoT startups
Beijing Automobile Works' EV unit and ride-hailing Didi Chuxing to form smart-mobility service joint venture
Japan's largest carrier ANA to buy 9.5% stake in Philippine Airlines' holding company for $95 million to strengthen alliance
China HongKong Macau Taiwan SouthKorea NorthKorea Mongolia Japan Vietnam Laos Cambodia Thailand Myanmar Malaysia Singapore Indonesia Philippines Brunei EastTimor Australia NewZealand India SriLanka Bangladesh Nepal Bhutan Pakistan Afghanistan Maldives
Auto Motorcycle AutoParts HomeAppliance Electronics Computer IT AI BigData Venture Telecom Agriculture/Fishery Food/Beverage Pharma BioTechnology Healthcare Chemical Textile/Apparel Steel Metals IndustrialMaterials Manufacturing Mining Oil/Gas Coal Renewables Utility Infrastructure Machinery PrecisionEquipment Banking Securities Insurance Fintech Leasing Construction Engineering Property Shipping AirTransport LandTransport Warehouse Trading Wholesale Retail Restaurant ConsumerProducts Services ITServices Entertainment Media Tourism Economy Event Statistics Trade Investment Fund M&A Earnings Employment Policy Law Tax Politics Diplomacy Defense Election Society Incidents Disaster Environment Culture Religion Sports Education