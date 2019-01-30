NNA Asia top stories Wednesday, Jan. 30

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Wednesday, Jan. 30.

China plans to stimulate consumption by giving subsidies for buying cars and home appliances

NNA survey: Japanese firms in India to offer average base-wage hike of 9.5% this year, down from 9.9% in 2018

Japanese trading house Sojitz to participate in Indian venture fund Continuum I to invest in AI and IoT startups

Beijing Automobile Works' EV unit and ride-hailing Didi Chuxing to form smart-mobility service joint venture

Japan's largest carrier ANA to buy 9.5% stake in Philippine Airlines' holding company for $95 million to strengthen alliance