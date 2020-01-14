Hyundai shipyard develops fuel-efficient AI-based ship management system

Photo by Shaah Shahidh on Unsplash

SEOUL, AJU - Using new technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data and internet of things, Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world's largest shipbuilder, has developed a smart ship management system that efficiently manages the fuel consumption of ships installed with its trademark marine diesel engine, HiMSEN.

The system can save the cost of fuel by more than 10 percent by allowing human managers to work remotely from a control tower using artificial intelligence (AI), big data and internet of things (IoT) to monitor the operation of ships and engines in real-time and find the optimized routes to save fuel, the shipbuilder said on Monday.

Since HiMSEN was commercialized in 2001, it has become one of the world's best-selling engines. Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and other shipyards in South Korea have strived for a competitive edge in the global market by developing technologies related to smart engines and smart ships.

To ensure that shipping is cleaner and greener, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), a U.N. maritime safety agency, has adopted mandatory energy-efficiency measures to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases from ships. Innovative solutions are needed to reduce CO2 emissions from ships. IMG regulations will increase the preference for digital total solutions that support efficient navigation systems.

Smart shipping can be divided into unmanned ships ruled by an operator from a control center onshore and autonomous ships that use a computer on board that takes decisions about the route, speed, fuel consumption, maintenance and even mooring in the harbor.

In December 2019, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering agreed to work with Hyundai LNG Shipping to develop smart ship technology for LNG ships. Samsung Heavy Industries has used a 5G-based test ship to verify technology for autonomous sailing.