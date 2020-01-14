Cambodia attracts 3.6-bln-USD FDI last year

HANOI, VNA - Cambodia attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) worth nearly 3.6 billion USD in 2019, up 12 percent year-on-year, an English-language daily has reported.

Forty-three percent of the last year's FDI came from China, 11 percent from the Republic of Korea, 7 percent from Vietnam, 6 percent from Singapore, 6 percent from Japan, and the rest from other nations, the Khmer Times reported on January 10.

The report forecast that the inflow of FDI into the country will rise 10 percent in 2020, reaching 3.95 billion USD.

The Cambodian central bank predicted that Cambodia's economic growth will be maintained at 7 percent with an inflation rate of 2.3 percent in 2020, adding that this is based on the projection of the global economy recovery, which will contribute to a favourable climate for exports, FDI and tourism sector.

Exports are expected to grow high, especially the exports of travelling goods and other manufacturing products, according to the bank.

Lim Heng, vice president of the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce, said that more FDIs are pouring into all sectors and the growth of real estate, construction in general and agriculture is also on the rise.

Meanwhile, senior adviser of the Supreme National Economic Council in Cambodia Mey Kalyan said the country should diversify its products and boost local products to diminish the risks. - VNA