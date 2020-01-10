Bandai Namco opens its largest amusement arcade in India

Photo by Krisztina Papp on Unsplash

NEW DELHI, NNA - Major Japanese video game producer Bandai Namco Amusement Inc. has opened its second and biggest amusement arcade in India on Friday.

The 2,678 square-meter store at Seawoods Grand Central mall in the western Indian city of Mumbai is nearly three times bigger than its first arcade set up in Namco Oberoi Mall Mumbai in 2015, said Takeo Yagi, director and chief operating officer of Bandai Namco India Pvt. Ltd., the local subsidiary of Tokyo-based Bandai Namco group.

"We are looking to tap into the growing demand for entertainment and leisure facilities in the city on the back of growing urbanization and disposable income, which is comparatively high in the city," Yagi told NNA in a phone interview on Friday.

The new arcade has six entertainment and gaming zones including 'Kids World' and 'Sports World'.

The company said 'Kids World', the largest indoor kids play facility in India, offers fun features such as a digital drawing section available for the first time in Mumbai.

"Generally in India only children are allowed in kids play facilities, but this area is unique in that it allows guardians to accompany children and play together," the company said in its statement.