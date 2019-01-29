NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Jan. 29

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Jan. 29.

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance sets up auto auction firm with Indonesian taxi company Blue Bird

Singapore 2018 new vehicle sales down 14% y/y on slower economic growth amid U.S.-China trade row

Tourists to Taiwan estimated by govt to have hit record 11.07 million in 2018, thanks to visitors from ASEAN, India

Indian rupee seen firmer in 2019 as interest rate differential with U.S. narrows: Mizuho Bank forecast

Philippine govt to improve railroad network, other infrastructure as core of economic expansion policy