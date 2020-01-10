Vietnam suspends sending workers to Middle East

HANOI,VNA - The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) on January 8 ordered agencies and localities to halt sending workers to the Middle East in the face of current tensions in the region.

In its notice, the ministry assigns the Department of Overseas Labour (DOLAB) to coordinate with relevant agencies to keep a close watch on the regional situation and outline plans to evacuate Vietnamese guest workers to safer places and bring them home in case of emergency.

Earlier, the DOLAB sent a document to concerned labour businesses, asking them to take measures to ensure safety for Vietnamese labourers in the volatile region.

The businesses need to continue supervising working and living conditions of the Vietnamese guest workers there and keep in touch with their employers, joining hands in ensuring safety and security for the labourers and evacuating them if the situation gets worse, it said.

The department also required every enterprise to set up a hotline and take actions got emerging cases, and report the work before January 13.

According to the department, there are about 10,000 Vietnamese workers in the Middle East. - VNA