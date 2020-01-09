Kyushu Electric Power to join microgrid venture in Philippines

Photo by Eibner Saliba on Unsplash

MANILA, NNA – Kyushu Electric Power Co. will participate in a microgrid project on two remote islands in the Philippines, heralding the Japanese firm’s debut as an electric power supplier for off-grid foreign islands.

The Fukuoka-based utility’s overseas arm, Kyuden International Corp., invested an undisclosed amount in local renewable and hybrid energy provider PowerSource Group last month, a Kyushu Electric Power spokesman told NNA on Wednesday.

Kyuden International will dispatch engineers to support the operations and maintenance of PowerSource’s seven diesel generator sites on the islands of Palawan and Cebu.

Kyuden International also plans to add solar power plants and batteries to existing facilities to help stabilize electricity supply.

PowerSource has been engaged in off-grid operations on the islands since 2005 to supply electricity to households, public facilities and factories from its on-site power plants, Kyuden International said in a statement released Wednesday. (NNA/Kyodo)